Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.07 Million

Equities analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) will post $23.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $30.00 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $26.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $102.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.40 million to $125.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $163.97 million, with estimates ranging from $132.99 million to $207.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $19.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.02 million.

TBPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 30.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 77.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $26.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

