Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $56,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $5,928,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.21.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $5.40 on Friday, reaching $337.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,698. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $323.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.26. The firm has a market cap of $133.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $351.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

