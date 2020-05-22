THORChain (RUNE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $131,172.00

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 22nd. THORChain has a market capitalization of $17.12 million and approximately $131,172.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001183 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Over the last week, THORChain has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.13 or 0.02124286 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00091174 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00179705 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00043402 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000159 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org.

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

