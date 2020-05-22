Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.23.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TIF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

TIF stock opened at $126.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $134.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIF. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 236.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 310.0% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the first quarter valued at $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

