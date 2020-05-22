TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Barclays

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.86% from the stock’s current price.

TJX has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

NYSE TJX opened at $54.30 on Friday. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average of $55.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Beacon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $0. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

