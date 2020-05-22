Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Short Interest Down 6.6% in May

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,500 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the April 30th total of 452,500 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tompkins Financial in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $10,121,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,857,000 after acquiring an additional 34,678 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 333.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,884 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,372 shares during the period.

TMP stock opened at $60.83 on Friday. Tompkins Financial has a twelve month low of $53.32 and a twelve month high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $71.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

