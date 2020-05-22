Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,882 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of Toro worth $10,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Toro by 1,687.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

TTC stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. Toro Co has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $84.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.84.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $767.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.32 million. Toro had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Toro Co will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

