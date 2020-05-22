Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $282.07.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $267.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of TTD opened at $304.76 on Friday. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $327.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 119.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 2.69.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 77,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.39, for a total transaction of $21,319,554.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,584,311.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 254,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $77,400,320.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,116 shares in the company, valued at $143,671,135.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,270 shares of company stock worth $120,129,710 over the last ninety days. 13.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,841,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,422,000 after buying an additional 1,071,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,282,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,394,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,781,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 451,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,210,000 after buying an additional 252,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

