Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,531 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,610% compared to the average volume of 148 put options.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23. Sonos has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 1.77.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Sonos had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sonos will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

SONO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sonos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.90 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Sonos in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.91.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 34,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $327,291.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,680.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 199,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $2,420,363.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,415 shares of company stock worth $3,604,505 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,557,000 after purchasing an additional 357,987 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,980,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,159 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,594,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after acquiring an additional 453,328 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,571,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after acquiring an additional 371,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 120,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

