Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcontinental Realty Investors $47.97 million 3.97 -$26.92 million N/A N/A Universal Health Realty Income Trust $77.16 million 16.42 $18.96 million N/A N/A

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcontinental Realty Investors -34.82% -3.14% -1.32% Universal Health Realty Income Trust 24.99% 10.62% 3.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 87.9% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Transcontinental Realty Investors and Universal Health Realty Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats Transcontinental Realty Investors on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.transconrealty-invest.com.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.