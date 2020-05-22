Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 37,829 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 206.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,829 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.11. 202,492 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.57. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

