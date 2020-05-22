Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 68,419 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 940.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,419 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 126.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 333.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.30. 10,284,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,507,813. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $59.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.06.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

