Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Stake in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,109,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 60.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,255,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,500,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,044 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,011,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,178,000 after buying an additional 597,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at $148,510,000. 17.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.24.

PDD stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.33. 3,846,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,002,547. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of -71.43 and a beta of 1.17. Pinduoduo Inc has a one year low of $18.46 and a one year high of $69.50.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

