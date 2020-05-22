Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 246.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,005 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.95. The stock had a trading volume of 52,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,465. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $192.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.86.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

