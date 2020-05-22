Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2,614.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,612 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,848,000. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,708,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,687,000 after buying an additional 2,349,717 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2,074.1% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,651,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,565,000 after buying an additional 1,575,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,133,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,351,000 after buying an additional 1,486,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,619,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,352,000 after purchasing an additional 951,530 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of SYF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,016,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.69. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.66.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Cfra downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.62.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurel Richie bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at $371,158.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.