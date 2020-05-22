Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 14,783 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,501.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 12,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.10. 29,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,559. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.82.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

