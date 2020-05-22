Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 22,401 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,427. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $186.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

