Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,119 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,721 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,888.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Hankowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,637.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 24,165 shares of company stock valued at $562,136 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.38. 266,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,961,993. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.79. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.84.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.95.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

