Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 132.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,268 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after buying an additional 61,079 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 207,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $16,912,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Bank of America raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

