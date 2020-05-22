Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.55 Million Holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 83.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,416 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in AES were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the first quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 74.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski purchased 9,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $104,657.77. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $5,835,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 539,293 shares of company stock worth $6,277,461. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AES shares. Bank of America raised AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.07. The stock had a trading volume of 256,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,876. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05. AES Corp has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. AES had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.91%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

