Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 153.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,547 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.18.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.84. 43,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,217,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.26. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,014.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $112,109.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,735,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

