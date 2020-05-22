Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 806.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,526 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,875,000.

SCHB stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.66. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,158. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.89.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

