Trexquant Investment LP Has $3.37 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 321.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.35. The stock had a trading volume of 27,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,775. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $190.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.70. The stock has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi bought 6,300 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.82.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

