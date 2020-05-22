Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 17,811 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $389,406,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $206,390,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,896 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,319,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,832 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in State Street by 42.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $220,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,259.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,242 shares of company stock worth $1,138,479 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.48. 307,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.80. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

