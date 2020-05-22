Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stock Position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 185.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,282 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.09 to $13.53 in a research report on Monday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Infosys stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,498,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.72. Infosys Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

