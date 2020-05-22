Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.47 Million in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 160,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

PINS stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.63. The stock had a trading volume of 393,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,630,635. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.09. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pinterest had a negative net margin of 120.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.06%. The firm had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $125,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $1,425,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 253,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,067,371.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PINS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

