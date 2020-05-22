Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.47 Million in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,111 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,384.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 6,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,145,008.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra raised Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

WYNN traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,913,386. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $953.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.81 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

