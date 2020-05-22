Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.60 Million in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 181,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.09% of Pan American Silver as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,743,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,861,000 after buying an additional 614,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 23.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,356,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,422,000 after buying an additional 1,387,634 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,385,000 after buying an additional 886,344 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,670,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,335,000 after buying an additional 594,100 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $71,214,000. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,002. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average is $20.41. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 180.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $358.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.18 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAAS. National Bank Financial lowered Pan American Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

