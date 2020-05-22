Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.81 Million in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 192,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.12% of Kohl’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KSS. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cleveland Research lowered Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.91.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Also, Director Jonas Prising purchased 17,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $253,822.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.92. 695,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,852,030. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $59.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company’s revenue was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

