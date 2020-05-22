Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 79,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.06% of Enphase Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 113.6% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $58,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 56.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.89. 562,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,990,323. Enphase Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 71.56%. The company had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,821,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $96,802,413.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,022.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $227,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,456.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,392,282 shares of company stock worth $917,236,562 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

