Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $58,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $877,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.13, for a total value of $120,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,860.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,170 shares of company stock worth $14,047,103 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on MarketAxess from $440.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays raised MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $469.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,270. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.49 and a 1 year high of $517.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $435.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.57.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.03 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

