Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 164,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.76. 6,642,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,588,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director David J. Lesar purchased 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,535.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,285.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

