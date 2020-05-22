Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 107,869 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 107,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.54% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 749,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,732,000 after purchasing an additional 583,333 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter worth $11,628,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 336,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 213.0% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 238,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 162,467 shares during the period. Finally, Baymount Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,006,000.

EWW stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.10. The stock had a trading volume of 31,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,438. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $48.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.49.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

