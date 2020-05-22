Trexquant Investment LP Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 672.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,793 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

RSP traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $96.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,083. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.96 and its 200 day moving average is $105.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

