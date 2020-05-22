Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 876.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,096 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.18. The stock had a trading volume of 494,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,765. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.33. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $102.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.