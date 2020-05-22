Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 458.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,088 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.08% of Under Armour worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UAA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

UAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Under Armour to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Under Armour from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.53.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.45. 608,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,169,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.22. Under Armour Inc has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.22 million. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Under Armour Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

