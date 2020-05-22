Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 132.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933,528 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,800 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,408 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 514.4% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,938,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,943 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,573,658. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

