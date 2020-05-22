Trexquant Investment LP Sells 30,120 Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,120 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZEN. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.18. 1,458,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,134. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.83. Zendesk Inc has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $94.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -53.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $237.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.94 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Zendesk from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Zendesk from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.70.

In other news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $51,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $326,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,848.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,160 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,206. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

