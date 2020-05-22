Trexquant Investment LP Takes $3.32 Million Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

In related news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $60.10. The stock had a trading volume of 135,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,340,509. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.