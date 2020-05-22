Trexquant Investment LP Takes $3.70 Million Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of Vail Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,684,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,109,000 after acquiring an additional 28,164 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 22.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,483,000 after purchasing an additional 107,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,267,000 after purchasing an additional 263,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts stock traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.89. 342,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $924.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.06 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTN. TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.33.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

