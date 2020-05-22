Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $8,713,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.5% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,984,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,674,000 after acquiring an additional 57,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $8,292,000. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.50. The company had a trading volume of 105,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.57. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $75,828.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,665.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $304,063.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,774,879. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CL. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

