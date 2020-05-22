Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.09. The company had a trading volume of 134,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,336. The firm has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.17 and a 200 day moving average of $207.42.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down previously from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.15.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.