Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,106,530,000 after acquiring an additional 733,712 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,273,812,000 after acquiring an additional 116,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Visa by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,126,443,000 after acquiring an additional 767,660 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,727,807,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.75.

Shares of V traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $191.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,968,162. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $3,620,540. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

