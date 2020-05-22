Trust Co. of Virginia VA Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,039 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.5% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 172.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 449,367 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,665,000 after buying an additional 284,576 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.9% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 7,296 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 38,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 294.8% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 25,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 46,069 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.84. 11,200,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,009,388. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $191.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

