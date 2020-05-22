TUI AG/ADR (TUIFY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS: TUIFY) recently:

5/21/2020 – TUI AG/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

5/19/2020 – TUI AG/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Commerzbank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/16/2020 – TUI AG/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

5/14/2020 – TUI AG/ADR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/13/2020 – TUI AG/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

5/9/2020 – TUI AG/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

5/7/2020 – TUI AG/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

5/2/2020 – TUI AG/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

4/29/2020 – TUI AG/ADR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/18/2020 – TUI AG/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

3/26/2020 – TUI AG/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

OTCMKTS TUIFY opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52. TUI AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $6.96.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TUI AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.