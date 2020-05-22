Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,500 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the April 30th total of 226,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Twin Disc news, Director Michael Doar acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,819 shares in the company, valued at $355,118.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 654,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Twin Disc by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TWIN opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.89.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $68.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.35 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Twin Disc from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

