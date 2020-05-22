Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.46.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TWO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $15.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.30 million. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 116.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 10.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,091,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,336,000 after purchasing an additional 392,866 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 16,297 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

