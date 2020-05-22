U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.52 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will report sales of $102.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.70 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $116.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $381.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $354.60 million to $408.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $489.15 million, with estimates ranging from $430.40 million to $547.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.07). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on USPH shares. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

USPH opened at $75.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.46 million, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $148.48.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Regg E. Swanson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.86 per share, for a total transaction of $51,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $338,960. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

