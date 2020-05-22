U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.52 Million

Posted by on May 22nd, 2020 // No Comments

Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will report sales of $102.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.70 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $116.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $381.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $354.60 million to $408.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $489.15 million, with estimates ranging from $430.40 million to $547.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.07). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on USPH shares. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

USPH opened at $75.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.46 million, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $148.48.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Regg E. Swanson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.86 per share, for a total transaction of $51,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $338,960. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply