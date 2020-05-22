UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on UBSFY. ValuEngine lowered shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,443. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -752.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.03.

About UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

