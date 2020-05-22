UBS Group AG Buys 100,700 Shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.59% of Boise Cascade worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25,769 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

BCC stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.24. Boise Cascade Co has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade Co will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

